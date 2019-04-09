Iowa non-profit finds way for calf with non-working legs to walk

One lucky calf is getting a second chance thanks to an eastern Iowa non-profit.

Angel is a miniature zebu calf who was born with no use of her back legs. That means she can't extend the back of her legs, so surgery isn't an option. Her former owners had exhausted all their local resources trying to help her and were close to putting her down when they reached out to the non-profit in September.

The group then custom-made a cart typically used for dogs. With it, she can walk and even run but usually stays in the comfort of the home. She loves to snuggle with the other pets in the home.

The Iowa Farm Sanctuary in Marengo typically rescues sick and injured livestock across the state.