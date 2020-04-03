Iowa Egg Council creates virtual Easter Egg Hunt

The Iowa Egg Council has created a new way to hunt for Easter Eggs this year, virtually.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Easter Egg Hunts in Iowa and across the United States have been canceled. To keep the tradition alive the Council has created a virtual Easter Egg Hunt.

Families can download and print off an Easter egg coloring sheet on their website, https://www.iowaegg.org/. They ask that once you color in the egg, to place it in a window in your home.

Families can go on walks around where they live and hunt for those eggs on other windows and share them on the Council's social media pages. If going outside is not an option, then you can post your pictures on social media using the hashtag #IowaEggHunt or #IowaEggColoring.

The contest started on March 20th and goes through April 11th. All entries that are posted will be put into a contest to win a bag of goodies from the Iowa Egg Council.

The Council stated, "We hope to spread positivity and enjoyment with this contest and continue the tradition of Easter despite the current state of the world right now. We look forward to finding and seeing all of the beautifully colored Easter eggs and encourage families to decorate hardboiled eggs and cook plenty of egg friendly recipes with your families at home."