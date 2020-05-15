Iowa Economic Development Authority releases second COVID-19 impact survey for businesses

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) is encouraging businesses to complete their second COVID-19 impact survey.

This will help lead to Iowa's economic recovery and growth. The survey is developed by UNI's Institute for Decision Making with the IEDA.

The first survey was released in the middle of March and this new survey is a follow-up for businesses and organizations. The original survey provided feedback that allowed the IEDA to give out Small Business Relief Grants.

The IEDA will use the results from this second survey to "inform public policy on recovery and growth." This could include potential resources for businesses and organizations.

You can take the survey, by following this link, https://uni.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eEvflFbz3FG5iBf.