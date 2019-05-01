Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issues scam warning

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is warning Iowans about a phone scam making the rounds.

According to the DCI, the caller poses as an employee of the "Iowa State Police" and tells the recipient an out-of-state warrant has been issued for them.

The caller goes on to say that in order to clear the warrant, an amount of money needs to be placed in an online account such as a Google Play account.

If the call is not answered or the recipient hangs up, the DCI reports a second call is made and the caller becomes more aggressive.

The initial calls are being reported as coming from a number with a 712 area code. DCI says the number fro the second call shows up as 911.

If you receive a call of this nature, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency and the Iowa Attorney General's Office Hotline at 515-281-5926 or 888-777-4590.

DCI offers the following tips if you are targeted by fraudulent calls:

- If you get a call from someone who claims they are collecting money

on behalf of the DPS—even if a caller ID device shows the DPS—

hang up.

- The DPS does not demand immediate payment via prepaid debit

cards or online accounts.

- Do not provide or confirm personal information or financial information

to anyone who calls.