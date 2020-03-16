Iowa Dept. of Transportation shifting license, ID services to appointment-only

Another state department will be taking steps to help the public and its workers avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus, officials announced on Monday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will be requiring people who need services from their driver license centers to make an appointment ahead of time. This is to reduce the number of people in waiting areas, which can be crowded at times, according to officials.

People who need to make an appointment can call (515) 244-8725 or visit the department's website.

Visitors will be asked questions to evaluate whether they have increased risk of having been exposed to coronavirus. Staff may ask a person to delay their appointment if they are determined to be high-risk. People may be asked to wait in their vehicles to limit exposure to others.

Officials are suggesting that people postpone using the state's licensing and identification centers if they are able to do so. Iowans have 60 days after the printed expiration date on a state-issued identification or license card.

Some services are available through the Iowa DOT's website, like renewals or address changes.