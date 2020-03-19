Iowa Dept. of Public Health releases updated guidelines on who can be tested for coronavirus

Posted:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health released new guidelines on who is eligible to be tested for COVID-19.

Those guidelines were released on Thursday, March 19:

  • Hospitalized with fever and respiratory failure with no other diagnosis (like influenza)
  • Those over 60 and older with fever and respiratory symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing) and chronic medical conditions (diabetes, heart disease, immunosuppressive meds, COPD, asthma, or kidney disease)
  • Fever or respiratory illness who live in a congregate setting (long term care facilities, dorms, residential facilities, correctional facilities, treatment facilities)
  • Healthcare providers, first responders, residential facility staff workers and other essential services personnel with fever and respiratory illness

    If you fall into these categories, contact your primary care physician.

    •  