Iowa Dept. of Public Health releases updated guidelines on who can be tested for coronavirus

The Iowa Department of Public Health released new guidelines on who is eligible to be tested for COVID-19.

Those guidelines were released on Thursday, March 19:

Hospitalized with fever and respiratory failure with no other diagnosis (like influenza)



Those over 60 and older with fever and respiratory symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing) and chronic medical conditions (diabetes, heart disease, immunosuppressive meds, COPD, asthma, or kidney disease)



Fever or respiratory illness who live in a congregate setting (long term care facilities, dorms, residential facilities, correctional facilities, treatment facilities)

