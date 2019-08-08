Iowa Department of Transportation has re-opened investigation into Open Road Driving School

After the Iowa Department of Transportation originally concluded its investigation into an eastern Iowa driving school, staff tell TV9 the investigation has been re-opened.

TV9 obtained a video showing a driving instructor encouraging a student engage in road rage. The Iowa DOT says this incident occurred June 23, 2019 on Mormon Trek Blvd. in Iowa City. (COURTESY PHOTO)

The Iowa DOT opened its investigation after an i9 investigation revealed a video of a driving instructor encouraging a student to engage in road rage, where the student driver ran a red light and the instructor, identified as Ryan Turner, confronted another driver.

The Iowa DOT says that investigation they had spent weeks researching was re-opened after people associated with the school shared new information that it says "may affect [its] original decisions."

TV9 obtained a copy of the original investigation into Open Road Driving School, as written by the Iowa DOT. In it, it shows the DOT was concerned with two videos.

The first video, the one featuring Turner, was shown in past TV9 stories. The DOT says in order for Turner to be reinstated as a driving instructor, he must complete a Driver Improvement course, and needs to address to the Iowa DOT how he will improve his teaching philosophy if he is to return.

The second video shows a man identified as Karl Kates "taking the personal property of a member of the public, as well as taking photographs with all involved," according to the investigation.

The document says the DOT staff was "deeply troubled with the behavior demonstrated by Mr. Kates that was revealed during the course of the investigation." It says it is filing a complaint against Kates with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

Ron Bandy, an independent drivers education instructor, also serves as a board member for the Iowa Association of Safety Education.

Bandy said it's a "relief" to see that these videos are "receiving the attention that is needed."

"It's a start and hopefully we can see the desired changes and behavior that we need to have," Bandy said.

Bandy said as far as a potential punishment for the two incidents, he said as long as the problem is resolved, the punishment does not need to be harsh.

"I just think whatever it takes, usually the least amount to get the changes that are needed," Bandy said. "It's nice to see it getting the attention that it needs, and hopefully we'll get some good results."