Iowa Department of Education offers guidance for summer school activities resuming June 1

The Iowa Department of Education outlined some of the summer learning opportunities and activities that will be able to resume on June 1, as well as some of the safety measures schools will implement.

Dr. Ann Lebo, director for the Iowa Department of Education, said learning opportunities like summer school, academic enrichment programs, and activity based camps like STEM, robotics and drama among others will be allowed to resume on June 1. These activities were included in Wednesday’s announcement that high school summer sports and other recreational activities can resume.

Lebo said schools will have the option to resume learning opportunities online through distance learning approaches, or they may now choose to provide on-site learning as well.

Some of the mitigation measures include:



Screening all staff and students upon arrival



Teaching and reinforcing hand washing



Distancing students and staff during instruction by limiting group size and increasing spacing

