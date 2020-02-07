Iowa Democrats to undergo independent review of caucus chaos

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price says an independent review will determine what went wrong in the state caucus process that led to a dayslong delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in the numbers and no clear winner.

Price said Friday that the independent forensic investigation will determine what went wrong. Almost nothing went right Monday, first when an app used to report the results failed and then when a massive backlog of phone reports and inquiries followed.

Pete Buttigieg narrowly leads Bernie Sanders in Iowa's released results, but The Associated Press has been unable to declare a winner based on the available information.