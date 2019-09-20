Iowa Democrats propose changes to 2020 caucuses to increase participation

The Iowa Democratic Party is proposing a change to the 2020 Iowa caucus to help increase participation.

The proposal involves adding satellite locations for caucusing. The party says it will add extended hours and more places to caucus. Democrats would be able to apply to hold a satellite site for areas like factories or group homes.

The party hopes these locations provide the opportunity to caucus for those working at night or living with disabilities for example.

“Iowa Democrats have worked incredibly hard to make sure that the 2020 caucuses are the most successful in our state’s history. Organizers, activists and volunteers are preparing for the caucuses earlier than ever before to bring voters into our party, and satellite caucuses will build on that work while increasing accessibility on caucus night,” said IDP Chair Troy Price. “There are many challenges with developing a new system, especially in such a short period of time. And a satellite caucus system is the best possible solution to build on the great work of caucus organizers and keep focused on our goal of giving more Iowans a voice in our party and building momentum up-and-down the ticket in 2020. We look forward to discussing this proposal with the Rules and Bylaws Committee members.”

The caucuses are scheduled to happen Feb. 3.