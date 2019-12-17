Iowa Democrats deploying early check-in option for 2020 caucus

Participants in the upcoming Democratic Party caucuses will be able to check-in to their location online ahead of time, according to party officials.

(Images: MGN)

The Iowa Democratic Party said they are implementing the early check-in process to help make entrance to a caucus site faster. The process allows prospective caucusgoers to fill out a form on the party's website with the information they would otherwise fill out in writing at their caucus location.

Participants are not required to use the early check-in process if they would rather check-in on caucus night. The early check-in process closes on Friday, January 17, 2020.

“We are committed to making it easier for Iowans to participate in the first-in-the-nation caucuses and early check-in will help streamline the process on caucus night,” Troy Price, Iowa Democratic Party chairperson, said, in a statement.

A person who completes the early check-in form will be required to print and sign a confirmation form in order to use the special early check-in line at a caucus location.

The caucuses for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Iowa will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020.