Iowa Democrats agree to Buttigieg, Sanders limited recount

File-In this Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa Democratic Party is agreeing to recount the results in about two dozen of almost 1,700 precinct caucuses as part of the ongoing process to resolve the weeks-long question of who won Iowa's tarnished presidential caucuses. Campaign officials for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders asked for a combined 23 precincts to be recounted. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Feb 21, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party is agreeing to recount the tallies in about two dozen of more than 1,600 precincts as part of the ongoing process to resolve the weeks-long question of who won Iowa's tarnished presidential caucuses.

Campaign officials for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders asked for a combined 23 precincts to be recounted after the state party invited campaigns to request recounts in light of results of a recanvass which showed Buttigieg finishing a tiny fraction of a percentage point ahead of Sanders in the delegate equivalency. 

The recanvass will take place on February 25th and will last 2 days.

 