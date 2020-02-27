Iowa Democratic Party says recanvass resulted in no change to National Delegates

More than three weeks after the Iowa caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party has released the results from the recounted precincts.

Over a two day period. starting on Tuesday, the process of recounting 23 unique precincts, resulted in no change to the number of National Delegates allocated to each candidate.

The presidential candidates finished within a fraction of one percent of each other in the February 3rd caucuses.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will have 14 delegates, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will have 12 delegates. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will have 8 delegates, Former Vice President Joe Biden will have 6 delegates and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobachar will have 1 delegate.

Both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg asked for partial recounts. The Buttigieg campaign had 14 submissions for a recount, while the Sanders campaign submitted, 10, with one precinct overlapping. Because of the recount, county-level delegates changed in 19 precincts.