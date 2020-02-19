Iowa Democratic Party received recount requests from two campaigns

Two Democratic candidates' campaigns have requested a limited recount in the 2020 Iowa caucus, according to party officials.

The Iowa Democratic Party said on Wednesday that it received the requests for recounts in 63 unique precincts from the campaigns for Sen. Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg. Sanders asked for a recount in 10 precincts, and Buttigieg in 54 precincts.

The campaigns could only ask for recounts in precincts that had previously been recanvassed, according to the party. The recanvass took place in 143 precincts.

Various party officials will review the requests and make a decision on whether to proceed with the recounts within 48 hours.