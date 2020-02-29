Iowa Democratic Party certifies caucus results

Almost four weeks after they took place, the results of the first-in-the-nation Democratic caucuses are now official.

File-In this Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee voted to certify the results of the Monday, February 3, 2020, caucuses on Saturday, February 29. The results now go on to the Democratic National Committee.

While national delegates are now bound to the results on caucus night, rather than at the end of the local convention process, the party will still hold conventions at various levels. County conventions are on March 21, district conventions on April 25, and the state convention is on June 13.

The DNC's national convention begins on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Democratic Caucus results - State Delegate-Equivalents

Pete Buttigieg - 562.954, 26.17%

Bernie Sanders - 562.021, 26.13%

Elizabeth Warren - 388.44, 18.06%

Joe Biden - 340.324, 15.82%

Amy Klobuchar - 263.869, 12.27%

Andrew Yang - 21.856, 1.02%

Tom Steyer - 6.619, 0.31%

Uncommitted - 3.732, 0.15%

Other - 0.693, 0.03%

Michael Bloomberg - 0.21, 0.01%

Tulsi Gabbard - 0.114, 0.01%

Michael Bennet - 0, 0.00%

John Delaney - 0, 0.00%

Deval Patrick - 0, 0.00%

Democratic Caucuses results - National Delegates

Pete Buttigieg - 14

Bernie Sanders - 12

Elizabeth Warren - 8

Joe Biden - 6

Amy Klobuchar - 1

*no other candidates received national delegates.