Iowa Democratic Party announces interim chairman after Troy Price's resignation

The Iowa Democratic Party gathered Saturday afternoon to vote on a new interim chairman.

The party voted for Rep. Mark Smith from Marshall County.

IDP Chairman Troy Price resigned Wednesday after the Iowa caucus chaos. He made the announcement in a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee.

"Serving as Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Price said in the letter.

He applauded the party's efforts in the 2020 Iowa caucuses in regards to satellite caucuses and precinct meetings.

"The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night. As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party. While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult. Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement," Price said.

The resignation comes after Price hosted multiple news conferences regarding the errors made during the Iowa caucuses.