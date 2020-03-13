Iowa Democratic Party: County conventions postponed

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith released a statement Friday, saying county conventions will be postponed to a future date due to the spread of the coronavirus.

At this time, district and state conventions will proceed as scheduled, Smith said in a release.

“This is not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right decision. By their design, caucuses are gatherings built around a sense of community, and throughout every step, we have worked to ensure the process is safe and accessible for every Iowan," Smith said. "However, Iowa Democrats should not have to choose between democratic participation and remaining in good health, and concerns for the wellbeing of our delegates, thousands of volunteers, workers at convention venues, and the public come first."

Party officials did not say when the conventions would be rescheduled.