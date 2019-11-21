Iowa DOT will receive $9 million grant to improve buses

The Iowa Department of Transportation will be receiving a more than $9 million grant to improve buses.

.

The grant comes from the US Department of Transportation's Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the grant will be used to replace 107 of the oldest public transportation buses in the state. 21 public transportation systems will receive funding.

Iowa's First District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer serves as the Vice-Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's subcommittee on highways and transit. She helped get this funding for Iowa.

On Thursday, she said, "Iowa has one of the oldest bus systems in the country, and ensuring it stays up and running is critical to ensuring Iowans can get to work."

