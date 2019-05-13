Iowa DOT checks up on progress of latest projects

People from the Iowa Department of Transportation are on tour this week promoting their latest projects. It's part of their yearly transportation commission tour. They started in Cedar Rapids, boarded the 380 Express bus and made their way down the Corridor.

Iowa Department of Transportation Director Mark Lowe said it's part of preparing and approving the next five-year program of projects. About three times a year, they look to see what areas need improvement still and how progress is going. Lowe said it's an exciting step forward is speeding up the Highway 380 interchange to finish by 2023.

"One of the things we did in that past two years is secure the INFRA grant adding 50 million dollars to the project that will accelerate that by two years," said Lowe. "That's going to be really important I think for this area."

The DOT will have also be holding a public input meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Hilton Doubletree.