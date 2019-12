After seven traffic deaths last week in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Transporation is reminding people to stay alert and aware when driving.

That brings deaths on the road to 312 for 2019. The total in 2018 was 319. By this time last year, the toll was at 298.

The Iowa DOT says more people are using handheld devices, but officials say those numbers are probably higher because law enforcement cannot be sure distracted driving is the reason behind a crash.