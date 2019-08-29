Iowa DOT reminding people as Real ID deadline approaches

Real ID takes effect in about a year, and the Iowa Department of Transportation officials want to remind people of what they need to know as the deadline approaches.

The Driver and Identity Service Center Supervisor for Iowa DOT says they've recently gotten an influx of people coming in to get their Real ID licenses. Those licenses have a gold star in the corner. It's a way for the federal government to verify people's identities. The process started after the terrorist attacks of 9-11. People will need a Real ID if they want to fly commercially.

The process does require more documentation at the DMV, like a passport or birth certificate and if your name is different because of something such as marriage, even a marriage certificate.

"The issue comes in with females who have been married multiple times maybe, and there has been name changes. If the name from the birth certificate now is not the name they are using, and they have been married a couple times, it is possible they may need to bring in a couple marriage licenses," said Lisa Miller with Iowa DOT.

The real ID deadline is October 1st, 2020.