Iowa DOT receives largest funding in federal grant to fix bridges

Seventy-seven bridges in Iowa will be getting upgraded thanks to a federal grant. Iowa DOT is one of the recipients of The U.S. Department of Transportation's Competitive Highway Bridge program.

Iowa is receiving more repair funds than any other state. The total award is 55% of the estimated cost. The total for all of the construction for these bridges is $61.2 million.

The remaining construction costs will be matched with non-federal-aid funding sources.

The 68 bridges that will be repaired in 45 counties, include Benton, Cedar, Bremer, Johnson and Grundy Counties. Two of the five city bridges included are in Waterloo, and the 4 DOT bridges are on Highway 1 near Iowa City. The Federal Highway Administrator says Iowa's application was one of the most comprehensive and aggressive. She adds the benefits include fixing many of the bridges that are load-restricted, meaning they are not strong enough to handle heavy equipment.

"They have to take very long detours around to try and get to market, and so one of the things Iowa Department of Transportation came in and said in their application is, if you give us grant money we will improve load restrictions for a lot of these bridges so heavy machinery and farm equipment can go over," said Nicole Nasan, Federal Highway Administrator.

Other qualifications for being selected to get funding including having a traffic count of at least 100 vehicles per day, and a total bridge length of fewer than 150 feet.

Iowa DOT says they do not have a set date on when the projects will start yet, but they expect to get the federal funds as soon as possible.