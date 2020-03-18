Iowa DOT pushes back expiration dates for driver’s license, plate renewals

The Iowa Department of Transporation said it is making a couple of changes in response to COVID-19 as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ issuance of a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency.

The DOT said driver licenses with an expiration date of Jan. 16, 2020, or later will remain valid until the end of the declared disaster. Vehicle registrations that expired on Jan. 17, 2020 or later will be considered valid until the declared disaster has ended.

"If you are purchasing or transferring a vehicle you will not be required to obtain a title and registration within 30 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over," the DOT said in a release. "If you purchase a vehicle from a dealer you will not be required to obtain license plates within 45 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over."

If you decide you must come into an Iowa DOT-operated service center please be aware:

Driver’s license and ID business is being conducted by appointment.

This move is being made to limit the number of people waiting in a location at a time. Customers should make appointments online or by calling 515-244-8725.

All non-commercial drive tests will be discontinued and rescheduled to a future date.

All customers entering a DOT service center will be asked a series of questions to evaluate their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and exposure to others being served. If it is determined that there may be a heightened risk for the customer to be served, they will be asked to delay services to a later date.



Staff will be monitoring the number of customers waiting for services inside the facility to encourage social distancing guidance provided by the CDC. Customers may be asked to wait in their vehicles or come back at another time if service areas become crowded.

Staff are regularly cleaning high-touch areas with disinfectants to reduce the chance of contamination.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the State of Public Health Disaster Emergency on Tuesday. This means events of more than 10 people are prohibited. In addition, all restaurants and bars are closed to the public until at least March 31. Carry-out or drive-throughs can stay open. Food delivery services are also allowed to continue.