Iowa DOT engineer says agency needs more funds to fix 'deficient' bridges

A new report says Iowa has more "structurally deficient" bridges than any other the state.

That report comes from The American Road and Transportation Builders Association. They based their figures on data from the U-S Department of Transportation.

The new report says there are 4,675 structurally deficient bridges in Iowa. The Hawkeye state, that report says, accounts for 10 percent of all the country's deficient bridges.

Officials with the Iowa DOT stress just because a bridge is structurally deficient doesn't mean it is necessarily unsafe to travel on.

Bridge engineer Jim Nelson tells the I9 investigative team that in the event a bridge is deemed dangerous they close it off to the public.

Nelson says he is not surprised by the report's findings, calling it an area of concern.

Nelson stresses he believe Iowa is making progress in tackling bridge related issues, telling I9 their figures show the number of structurally deficient bridges in the state has been falling for years.

Nelson says it is his belief the problem can be fixed but that could take billions of dollars in new investment.

"We actually have an aging bridge inventory and so we have a large bubble of bridges built in the 60s and 70s that are coming due for repair or replacement and most of them replacement," said Nelson. "Without some increases in funding its going to be hard to continue to make progress on this."

Iowans have been paying more to help fund the Iowa DOT in recent years fpr bridge repair projects thanks to recent increases in the state's gas tax. Nelson says the money was a "good start" but insists it is not enough to combat the state's bridge related problems.