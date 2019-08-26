Iowa DOT concludes investigation into driving school, driving instructor can return to teaching

The Iowa Department of Transportation said its investigation of an eastern Iowa driving school is over.

A video sent to TV9 showed an instructor for Open Road Driving School encouraging a student to speed up to another car, running a red light in the process. (COURTESY PHOTO)

After two months of interviews and compiling information, the DOT says it will not have any further punishment for the Open Road Driving School outside of what it has already handed down.

The investigation sparked from two videos, including one of a driving instructor, Ryan Turner. In that video, Turner tells a student to "go faster" to catch up to a car in front of them, in which the student driver runs a red light in the process. Turner then confronted the driver of another vehicle.

Turner was told he needed to complete a Driver Improvement Program and upon applying for reinstatement, address how he will improve his teaching. The DOT says he did, and Turner is now allowed to return to teaching behind the wheel.

TV9 reported the Iowa DOT had re-opened the investigation into the driving school. According to the completed investigation, that was related to: "a practice called 'the hill challenge,' wherein instructor Ryan Turner and others taken certain students to Kent State Park and drive though a winding road while allegedly exceeding the posted speed limit." The report said Turner told investigators he had permission from the park.

"While the driving exercise through Kent State Park was corroborated, [the investigation] concluded that there was not substantial evidence of unsafe, reckless, or illegal behavior involving instructor Ryan Turner on this particular allegation and that no permission had been granted to exceed the posted speed limit in the park," the report states.

The report also cites "separate sources" that Turner was continuing to provide behind-the-wheel instruction after his approval was withdrawn, as well as concerns Turner was not completing all of the required drive time with his students.

"[The investigation] concluded that there was not substantial evidence of Mr. Turner providing instruction when he was not authorized to provide it," the report says.

It also shows the Iowa DOT made an unannounced observation of a classroom session held in Coralville.

"The observation concluded that the course was taught in a professional and organized manner, and no concerns were identified," the report says.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the classroom portion of the driving education course was proved to be in compliance with Iowa Code, therefore stating: "no further information is requested and no further action will be taken."

The report says in regards to Turner's behind-the-wheel education, he must give his instruction schedule to the DOT at least 30 days in advance, leaving it subject to unannounced auditing and monitoring.

"A single violation of traffic laws, behind-the-wheel driving time requirements, or any other violation or unethical behavior will result in immediate termination of his behind-the-wheel instructor approval," the report says.

The investigation did not mention a punishment for Karl Kates, who was mentioned in a previous investigation from the Iowa DOT into the driving school. It previously stated a complaint was filed with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners against Kates.

Ownership with Open Road Driving School told TV9 it has made every effort to comply with the DOT's requests.

In a statement to TV9, ownership sent a statement saying:

"We've worked diligently to be compliant and transparent with all DOT requests. Serious steps have been taken to ensure nothing like this ever happens again, including detailed staff training and expectations, and installing dash cams on our vehicles. We've worked hard to build an excellent program, with many positive reviews and a zero accident history, to become one of the largest driver education schools in the state."