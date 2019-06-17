Iowa DOT beings overnight work on Dodge St. in Dubuque

Overnight work is beginning Monday night on a major highway in Dubuque.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will repave portions of Dodge St. in Dubuque starting Monday, June 17, 2019. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The Iowa Department of Transportation is laying new pavement on Dodge Street/Highway 20 between Devon Drive to Old Highway Road. It's also widening the road and shoulders.

Work will happen between eight at night and six in the morning.

The DOT will maintain at least one lane of traffic in both directions at all times.