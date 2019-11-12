Iowa DOT begs drivers to pay attention after crash involving highway vehicle on I-380

The Iowa Department of Transporation is asking drivers to stay alert behind the wheel following a crash.

This picture shows a driver crashing into a DOT Highway Helper vehicle on I-380 in Linn County. (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the DOT said another driver crashed into a Highway Helper vehicle along I-380 in Linn County. It happened sometime last week.

The post said the Highway Helper is okay, but there were other injuries.