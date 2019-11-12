Iowa DOT begs drivers to pay attention after crash involving highway vehicle on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transporation is asking drivers to stay alert behind the wheel following a crash.
This picture shows a driver crashing into a DOT Highway Helper vehicle on I-380 in Linn County. (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
In a Twitter post Tuesday, the DOT said another driver crashed into a Highway Helper vehicle along I-380 in Linn County. It happened sometime last week.
The post said the Highway Helper is okay, but there were other injuries.
PLEASE people, we are literally begging you to pay attention behind the wheel. Last week one of our Highway Helper trucks was struck along I-380 in Linn County as he was stopped to assist a stranded motorist. Our HH was okay, but there were other injuries. #moveoverslowdown pic.twitter.com/CbVJzMWYmC— Iowa DOT (@iowadot) November 12, 2019