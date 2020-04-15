Iowa DOT adjusting its working guidelines during the pandemic

The Iowa DOT says it's had to adjust how it's working to complete its projects during the pandemic.

There is currently $775 million in construction slated for this season, according to WOI. The DOT says any slowdown or stoppage to those projects would be a huge blow.

Workers say they are working to ensure safe social distancing. DOT inspectors are only allowing one worker to a vehicle among other precautions.

"So they're taking a little more hygienic and distancing precautions more and more on site," Iowa DOT Traffic and Safety Engineer said. As for our ability to start construction projects, we're not seeing any effects yet."

The DOT says with fewer people on the roads it's been easier to keep their workers safer while on the job.

