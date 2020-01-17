Iowa DOT Plow ride-along shows how crews treat the snowy, icy roads

People who were out in Friday’s storm were snowplow drivers. 16 Iowa DOT snowplow trucks were out treating the roads and making them safe.

"This will be my second trip out today," said Iowa DOT driver Tyler Starks, around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Starks and his tow snowplow had a long night ahead of clearing roads.

"We’ll be traveling on Interstate 380 from 30 down to 80 and come back," said Starks.

That was his route Friday and says so far, it's been a pretty rocky one.

"It started out alright, but after I turned around and started back north, it got pretty nasty,” Starks added.

He says traffic has been pretty slow, which is always good for getting their job done, however, they do run into challenges.

"Once we get out of town, it looks totally different than it does when we're here, and just watching for traffic is important, and making sure you don't accidentally cause an accident," said Starks.

He says that rarely happens since they never reach speeds above 30 miles per hour, but still, they have to be defensive drivers. As with any winter storm, running into some crashes or cars that may need assistance is inevitable.

As far as treating the roads, his task is clearing the right lanes and shoulders from Interstate 380 to Coralville and back.

"We're putting salt down, about 150 to 170 pounds per lane mile, and then running brine too, at about 20 gallons a lane mile,” he said.

His advice to motorists is to slow down and give yourself further following distance from other cars.

"There's quite a few blind spots so when you pass make sure you have headlights on," he added.

16 of their Plow trucks were out Friday, for what he says is the first time since October that they've been out plowing like this, and they expect the same thing tomorrow, depending on the weather.

"I’ll be back at 8 tomorrow morning do the same thing all over again," he said. "Once the snow stops, we'll start making sure that ramps and everything else are all cleaned up."

