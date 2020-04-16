Iowa DOT prepared for expected snowfall

Iowa DOT crews say they are prepared to get to work with snowfall expected in some areas Thursday night.

Transportation Planner Cathy Cutler says they cross-train their construction inspectors to plow snow in the case we do get a late storm. She says they've pre-treated bridges the last couple of days, due to frost concerns. She also says their southern shops have a plan of action in place, and at the Coralville shop, they are planning to come in at midnight with a full crew ready to go.

“Some safety precautions we have increased are sanitizing our trucks. We only allow one person in a truck at a time, and that's any size vehicle, including snowplows. We are providing personal protective equipment, and encouraging social distancing when we can,” she said. “These are front line workers, they are essential workers because we have to keep those roads clear."

Cutler asks motorists to just remember their winter driving skills if they do need to go out and allow extra time to get around.