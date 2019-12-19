Unseasonably cold and then warm weather is causing some concern for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with anglers early to start ice fishing.

Iowa DNR warns anglers of melting ice

As of Friday, the department said many of the area bodies of water had ice three to four inches thick, but with warmer temperatures headed our way they want people to be careful.

Casey McKibben and his wife Debora said they had no worries being on the Cedar River near Vinton on Friday.

“If it was thinner I would probably just stay home,” said Debora.

A number of those who work for the Iowa DNR said they personally would not be out on the ice just yet, but said some people feel this is the best time to reel in a big one.

“Usually it doesn’t freeze like this until December,” said Casey. “It’s great to be out here.”

The department is putting out recommendations:

1) 4 inches of ice is needed for Ice fishing

2) 5 inches for ATVs and snowmobiles

3) 8-12 inches for a small truck

The biggest message, however, is that no ice is safe ice; especially with temperatures expected to reach the mid-forties to upper-fifties this weekend.

“Definitely stay away from the hot springs and stuff like that,” said Casey. “ I wouldn’t go near where there is open water this early.”

