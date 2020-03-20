Iowa DNR stresses the importance of only flushing toilet paper to avoid a sewer clog

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) stressed the importance of only flushing toilet paper in toilets during this time to prevent any sewer clogs.

The DNR has recognized the shortage in toilet paper due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The following items should not be flushed: flushable wipes, disinfecting wipes, surface cleaning wipes, baby wipes, diapers, paper towels, tissues, and feminine hygiene products.

They stated, "Even though these products may not clog your sewer system at your residence, when deposited together, in an entire community, can pose a serious risk of overwhelming a community’s sewer system. If a sewer system is clogged, it can lead to backups of sewage into residences and overflows into the environment. Additionally, it can cause pump failures and lead to several hours of repairs and expenses to city wastewater systems."

Residents should throw any items that are not toilet paper in the trash.