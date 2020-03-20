Iowa DNR states that public drinking water is safe to consume

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) stated Friday that all public drinking is safe to consume.

They released this statement to provide clarity to the public. COVID-19 has not been detected in any drinking water supplies.

The DNR went on to state, "Based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is very low. Disinfection methods used in drinking water treatment plants are effective for inactivation of coronaviruses and all other viruses. Iowans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual."

They suggest you use water from your tap as much as possible to conserve any bottled water for an emergency situation.