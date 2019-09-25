Iowa DNR releases its first foliage report of the fall

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released its first fall foliage report this week. On average, foliage peaks in northern Iowa sometime between the end of September to the first couple of weeks of October, followed by the peak gradually shifting south through the state in the following weeks. This week’s report shows that the peak is forecast to happen in northern Iowa in early October, with parts of central and southern Iowa hitting peak in the second half of the month.

The DNR reports that the fall color is beginning to happen in northeastern Iowa. Poplar, elm, and walnut trees are turning yellow, especially closer to the Mississippi where they are stressed by recent heavy rain. Sumac and Virginia creeper, as well as goldenrod, white snakeroot, and asters, are also reportedly as showing quite a bit of color.

Elsewhere in Iowa, colors are just starting to turn a bit. Some trees, shrubs, and other plants have begun to show color, but it’s not gotten fully underway yet.

You can read the DNR’s report here.