Iowa DNR investigating fish kill in Clayton County

The Iowa DNR is investigating a fish kill on Bloody Run Creek in Clayton County that was reported on April 18.

DNR environmental and field office staff started investing on April 19 at Spook Cave, about seven miles west of Marquette. Staff said they found many dead fish along a three-mile stretch downstream to Iris Avenue.

As of Monday, the DNR said it had still not found the source of the fish kill.

Staff were able to rule out a car-semi-truck accident that occurred the night of April 18 on U.S. Highway 18 about three miles west of McGregor. Staff said that though diesel fuel leaked from the semi due to the accident, the spill was downstream of the fish kill.