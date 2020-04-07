Iowa DNR investigating fertilizer spill

Iowa environmental officials are investigating a fertilizer spill in southeastern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Nature Resources said Tuesday in a news release that the spill occurred Monday in eastern Mount Pleasant, when a fertilizer truck overturned at the interchange of U.S. Highways 34 and 218.

Investigators say the Mount Pleasant Liqui-Grow truck spilled most of its 2,400-gallon load of high nitrogen fertilizer — as well as some diesel fuel — into a roadside ditch.

Some 400 gallons of fertilizer was recovered, but the other 2,000 gallons reached an unnamed tributary of Heather Branch Creek.