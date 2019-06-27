Iowa DNR: Lake Macbride 'back to normal,' safe for swimming

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources say new tests will show the water in Lake Macbride is "back to normal."

This comes after officials had originally warned people to stay out of the water. Thursday morning, the DNR's Water Quality Monitoring showed swimming was "not recommended" in the lake after tests showed higher toxin levels in the water as of June 18.

They said the high toxin levels showed blue-green algae in the water, which can make people sick.

Swimmers who accidentally swallow water or accidentally breathe in the algae can get sick. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, asthma-like symptoms, and several others.

Director of Communications for the Iowa DNR Alex Murphy told TV9 "new beach monitoring results will be released that show the lake is back to normal." Those results will be released Friday.

To monitor the water quality at other beaches in Iowa, visit the DNR's Beach Monitoring site.

