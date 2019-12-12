Iowa DHS investigating alleged "sexual arousal studies," other human experiments at Glenwood center

The federal government is investigating allegations of "sexual arousal studies" and other human experiments at a state-run institution.

According to the Des Moines Register, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Human Services says the investigation into the Glenwood Resource Center is related to such studies.

Back in November, the Justice Department alerted Iowa officials about possible rights violations. The department is also investigating another study allegation on pneumonia prevention.

The center cares for 250 people with intellectual disabilities.

The superintendent of Glenwood, Jerry Rea was placed on administrative leave on Monday.

The Des Moines Register reports Rea had a history of research on "sexual behavior."

The findings come as the federal government also looks into issues at the Woodward Resource Center.

