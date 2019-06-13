Iowa County residents voice concerns about wind turbine project

Dozens of residents filed into the Williamsburg Community Center to voice their concerns about Invenergy’s Diamond Trail wind turbine project. Maps were placed out for residents to see which of their neighbors said it was OK for the company to build one of the 78 turbines.

“They are too tall. They are unsightly in the daytime and even more so at night,” said Dan Folkman of Iowa County. Folkman’s neighbors did sign-up but he said he understands why.

“The money is just too good,” he explained.

Folkman said they never came to his door in the three years the company was looking for land to build. Invenergy has already secured all of the property needed and the Iowa County Board of Supervisors signed the agreement, so people living in the area say there isn’t much anyone can do to halt the project.

“They’ve been here for the last three years and we’ve heard nothing,” said County Supervisor John Gahring.

But those complaints started rolling in in the last six months including one resident accusing the company of lying to landowners.

“We called Invenergy and dealt with it,” he said.

While Folkman said he knows there’s nothing he or the others voicing their concerns can do about the Diamond Trail project, they can make a difference in the future. The Iowa County Board of Supervisors will be discussing a wind ordinance at the June 14 meeting.

“We need to convince those who haven’t signed up yet to not do so,” Folkman said.

KCRG-TV9 did reach out to Invenergy late Thursday afternoon. We are still waiting to hear back.