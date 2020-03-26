Iowa County reports first case of COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirms the first case of COVID-19 in Iowa County.

UnityPoint Health - Trinity is issuing new visitor restrictions during continued widespread seasonal influenza activity and the global outbreak of COVID-19. (MGN Image)

“While this is Iowa County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Iowa County Public Health Director Trista Schaffner, RN.

Officials said the person is currently self-isolating at home. No other details about the individual has been released.

On Thursday, officials said the number of cases of COVID-19 statewide had risen to 179. The case from Iowa County was not included as one of the new cases reported early Thursday afternoon.