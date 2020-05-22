Iowa City's 2020 July 4 fireworks display suspended; city updates pool reopening plans

Iowa City has suspended its 4th of July fireworks display for 2020 due to the pandemic. The city also announced updates about the reopening plans for city pools.

The fireworks display is usually held in unison with the Summer of the Arts' Iowa City Jazz Festival. However, due to the pandemic, Summer of the Arts is making changes to its summer events programming.

The changes include:

Virtual programming for the Iowa Arts Festival, June 5-7, and the Jazz Festival, July 3-5.



Drive-in movies at the Iowa City Municipal Airport during the month of July for their Free Movie Series.

