Iowa City's 2020 July 4 fireworks display suspended; city updates pool reopening plans

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City has suspended its 4th of July fireworks display for 2020 due to the pandemic. The city also announced updates about the reopening plans for city pools.
The fireworks display is usually held in unison with the Summer of the Arts' Iowa City Jazz Festival. However, due to the pandemic, Summer of the Arts is making changes to its summer events programming.
The changes include:
More information can be found at summerofthearts.org.
The City Park Pool will remain closed indefinitely, through its normal summer season.
However, the pools at Mercer Park Aquatics Center and Robert A. Lee Recreation Center will be doing a phased reopening, beginning with being limited to lap swimming, with increased social distancing and hygiene measures. Neither have announced when they will begin reopening.