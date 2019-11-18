Iowa City woman facing child endangerment charges after 4-year-old found unsupervised

A woman was arrested in a northern Iowa City neighborhood on Saturday in connection to a 4-year-old found alone outside of a residence, according to law enforcement.

Sylvia Tribble, 37, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)

Sylvia Lorraine Tribble, 37, of Iowa City, was charged with four counts of child endangerment.

At around 3:08 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, an Iowa City Police officer located a 4-year-old boy on the front porch of 819 1/2 Fairchild Street. The child told the officer that nobody was home and that his mom and dad had left. An 8- and a 9-year-old girl were found inside the home sleeping.

The boy was not wearing shoes, and his backpack was in the middle of Fairchild Street.

Moments after the initial officer found the boy outdoors, another officer responded to a call regarding an intoxicated woman, who turned out to be Tribble. She was allegedly with a 1-year-old child at the Casey's General Store located at 204 N Dubuque Street. The officer described Tribble as having a strong odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes.

According to a criminal complaint, Tribble told the officer that she believed her children were with a neighbor. Officers attempted to contact the neighbor at their house, but there appeared to be nobody home.

Tribble consented to a preliminary breath test, which registered a .176 BAC.