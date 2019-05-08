Iowa City weighs 'Trap, Neuter, Release' ordinance to control cat population

Iowa City is hoping to address the number of feral cats.

The city council is considering creating an ordinance that would allow people to bring those cats in to get spayed or neutered- and city staff says it could help reduce the population of feral cats in the city.

The method is called "Trap, Neuter, Return-" more commonly known as TNR. Cities like Des Moines, Waterloo, and Cedar Rapids have adopted ordinances, and Iowa City staff and advocates say the method is not only effective, but reduces the number of pets that are euthanized.

Currently in Iowa City, if a person brings in a feral cat to the animal care center, staff is forced to euthanize it.

"A lot of times these are very healthy cats," said Chris Whitmore, the Animal Services Coordinator for Iowa City and the care center. "For whatever reason, they're out on their own. A lot of times they were born out in the city."

At a work session Tuesday, Whitmore and council members discussed potentially creating the ordinance that many other eastern Iowa communities have adopted. She says those cities have seen a positive result.

"TNR has been around for years, a lot of other communities are doing it- bigger communities even than this one with great success," Whitmore said.

City staff has been directing people to the Iowa Humane Alliance, where staff echoes the positivity and effectiveness from the TNR method. They say the past weeks is typically the time they will see a lot of cats coming in.

"It's the time of year when female cats are typically giving birth or about to give birth and a lot of the shelters and rescues are just inundated with unwanted litters," said Sam Wilson, the Programs Coordinator for Iowa Humane Alliance.

Wilson explained that the TNR method actually reduces the population of cats on the street.

"Trap Neuter Return allows the sterilized cats who have been vaccinated and ear-tipped to return to their outdoor home," Wilson said. "Where they continue to maintain the territory, which stabilizes it."

"It eliminates other animals getting into their territory, because they're already established there, and stops them from reproducing," said Whitmore.

For those back in Iowa City, staff believes the solution to their problem is soon to arrive in the city.

"We don't have to reinvent the wheel- It's already out there," Whitmore said. "And it's a proven thing that we're saving animals having to be euthanized."

The Johnson County Humane Society says there are grants available for people want to apply to have the surgery and release paid for. The Iowa Humane Alliance charges $35 per cat.