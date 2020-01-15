Iowa City wants public input for reworking public transit system

City officials are looking for input from residents on redesigning the public transportation system, with the overall goal of getting more people to use it in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The city of Iowa City recently adopted a "climate action plan" which has a goal of shifting personal vehicle usage toward biking, walking, or public transit. The plan calls for 55 percent of those trips being moved to the greener methods of transportation.

There will be three public meetings held in Iowa City and Coralville where different scenarios of changes will be displayed, according to officials.

The open house meetings will be held during the following times:

Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Iowa City Public Library's Meeting Room A from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Iowa Memorial Union in the #335 Divine Nine Room from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Coralville City Hall council chambers from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Transportation options will be available on an on-demand basis every half hour for the first Iowa City meeting, and a free shuttle to the downtown transit interchange during the second meeting.

Other local transit agencies will be involved in the planning process.