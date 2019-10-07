Iowa City turning to murals to satisfy public art appetite in face of shrinking budgets

Iowa City prides itself on trying to be the “Greatest Small City for the Arts in America.”

"Co-Exist," a mural located in downtown Iowa City (Mary Green/KCRG)

But within the last decade, art advocates in the city have also had to deal with shrinking funding.

20 years ago, public arts received a $100,000 in Iowa City’s annual budget. Now its funding is just a quarter of that at $25,000. That's actually an increase from the $15,000 it was allocated two years ago.

Reduced funding is one reason why more murals are popping up around downtown Iowa City, which dozens of people learned about during a walking tour Monday night. It was led by an artist who painted some of them himself a few years ago, Thomas Agran.

“This town has this character of being an artsy community and a supporter of the arts, a place that’s really progressive, and I didn’t feel like the walls in my town really reflected that,” Agran said, who also works as the public arts director for the Iowa City Downtown District.

With public arts funding limited and art forms like sculpture typically expensive, Agran and other artists turned to painting the walls.

“Murals are a really high impact for the amount of investment that they take,” Agran said.

One of the largest murals, the multicolored “Co-Exist” painting, is right next to Beadology Iowa, a locally owned bead and jewelry shop.

“We are an arts-oriented business, so the more color, the better,” Karen Kubby, co-owner of Beadology, said.

Kubby said it’s good for her business when people stop by the paintings, many times to take photos with them or simply admire.

“All of these things draw people,” Kubby said.

Kubby was also a city council member from 1989 until 2000 when the public arts budget was six figures, and she said she hopes its funding can get back up to that level.

“Neighborhoods thrive when there are these pieces of public art because typically the neighborhood is involved in developing the idea for it and may be involved in actually producing it,” Kubby said.

Most of the downtown murals are now paid for through public funding and private donations, including GreenState Credit Union. Agran said he hopes to see increases in both public and private contributions for art.

“I think that having art as part of every citizen’s daily life is something that is of civic importance and so we should value it in terms of how we look at the budget,” Agran said.

Agran also wants to see more art spread to other Iowa City neighborhoods besides downtown.

“The power of paint to transform a space in even a weekend is amazing,” Agran said.

Several of the downtown murals are in alleys. Agran said they believe painting them there will promote safety, by encouraging more people to walk through the alleys and cleanliness.