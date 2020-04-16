Iowa City: try visiting less used city parks to maintain social distancing

The city of Iowa City is reminding residents to maintain social distancing standards even when going to parks and dog parks.

The city said it has seen many residents gathering at parks in past weekends. And while getting outside is important, it's also important to maintain social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, since carriers of the disease often show no symptoms.

The city is suggesting residents explore parks that residents haven't visited before, as these other parks may be less populated. To that end, the city is highlighting a list of available parks, that you can see on their website.

Dog parks remain open through Iowa City, but water fountains and water hydrants will not be on. Residents are also being asked to keep their dogs on a leash to help maintain social distancing while visiting these parks.

Other guidelines the city outlined are to wear a cloth mask if the park is busy and social distancing isn't possible, and to simply stay home if you're feeling sick.

For more information visit the city's website.