Iowa City to start summer lunch program for kids in June

Children between the ages of 1 and 18 in Iowa City will be able to get free meals throughout the summer starting in June.

It's all being done through a partnership between the city, Horizons and the Iowa City Community School District.

Summer meals will be served at the following locations:

Mercer Aquatic Center – 2701 Bradford Drive

Free Lunch served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 10 to August 1. Free snack served at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 10 to August 1.

The Senior Center – 28 S. Linn Street.

Free lunch served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from June 10 to August 23.

Iowa City Public Library – 123 S. Linn Street.

Free snack served at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday from June 10 to August 2.

The city said there are no income or registration requirements.

Adult meals will also be available for $4.

Anyone with questions should call 319-356-5220.