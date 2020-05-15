Iowa City to resume normal parking rates and enforcement on May 18

Iowa city announced it will resume charging hourly rates for parking in city parking decks and at metered parking.

The change will begin at 7 a.m. on May 18.

Hourly fees have been waived for parking decks since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of most downtown businesses. But now that businesses are reopening, the city says it will return to normal parking operations.

To reduce person-to-person transactions, the city suggests residents use cashless payment methods. That could be using credit cards and paying at the automated equipment, or using the Passport App as a touch-less method to pay for parking at metered spaces and in the Chauncey Swan and Harrison Street parking facilities.

The city says parking facilities are disinfected daily.

For more information go to icgov.org/parkingmeters

