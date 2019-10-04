Iowa City summit to discuss opioid crisis

Over the coming days, Iowa City is hosting a harm reduction conference with educators and medical experts serving as speakers. The goal is to discuss the opioid and methamphetamine crises in a more productive manner.

Thursday speakers discussed the importance of news outlets reporting on drugs, addictions, and overdoses. They explained how they want to change the narrative when reporting on these stories, especially through the use of photos and certain headlines. Speakers said it's their goal to de-stigmatize the news and work toward getting people the help they need.

"Getting accurate science-based and compassionate reporting out there can go a long way and I think educating the public how to help themselves and their loved ones survive this kind of crisis," Zachary Siegel, one of the speakers, said.

Siegel said they hope these conversations can help lawmakers with new approaches on handling these drug crises.