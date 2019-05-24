Iowa City students on climate strike getting attention from city council

For two and a half months, students in Iowa City have been leaving school early on Fridays- but they say they are not doing it to get a head start on the weekend.

Iowa City students marched more than two miles from South East Junior High to city hall, asking the city council to declare a climate emergency. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Students walked more than two miles from South East Junior High to the Iowa City City Hall downtown, to deliver the message they are looking for change and demanding action from the city council.

Massimo Viggers, an eight-grade student at the junior high school, calls himself a "doer-" he has been leading the push for this group of students asking the school district and city council to combat climate change.

"Climate change is a serious issue and I'm really serious about it so, I really want a climate curriculum and solar in our schools," Viggers said.

Friday marked the tenth straight Friday students left before the final bell to demand changes to reduce the city's carbon footprint. In weeks past, they have walked to the school district main offices, but recently turned their attention to city hall and the city council.

"Right now I'm focusing on the city council to declare a climate emergency," Viggers said. "That would really make my day."

Upon arrival, a number of people were already waiting to show their support.

In recent days, their goal of getting the attention of the city council in Iowa City has been accomplished; council member Rockne Cole created a rough draft of a plan that would reduce carbon-dioxide levels in the city by 2030. The plan also includes hiring a Climate Action Plan coordinator to create a Climate Action Plan. In the draft, it says their current plans are "not enough," and they want to reach zero emissions in the city by 2050.

At a work session Tuesday, the city council briefly discussed what they are hoping to accomplish with this dialogue.

"I think we all struggle with the question: 'well, what authority do we have? We lack a lot of regulatory tools,'" said Cole. "That's true, but I think part of the problem that I see is that individuals and cities and states throughout the nation and throughout the world have always said that very thing."

"I think I do agree with where they're coming from that with the capacity that we do have, are we maximizing the authority both in terms of rhetoric and policy and action?" said Cole.

Mayor Jim Throgmorton thought the topic deserved conversation at a future work session, but cautioned that the city council should address it properly.

"If we declare a climate emergency, we need to be very clear about what an effective response to that 'emergency' would be," Mayor Throgmorton said.

For those students marching, that is the start of an important conversation.

"This really is not just our future, but it's everybody's future," said Eliott Lewis, an eighth-grade student in his fourth week marching. "It's not only going to save everyone, it's going to save yourselves."

The city council tentatively agreed to address the topic at a future work session. A date was not determined, but there was an idea that it would be addressed prior to public input on the city's budget.